Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Owens Corning by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $123.56 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

