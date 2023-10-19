Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 89,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

QCOM opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.