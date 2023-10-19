Brighton Jones LLC Buys 672 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

