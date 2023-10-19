Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.56% of Murphy USA worth $37,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $370.27 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $370.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.23 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

