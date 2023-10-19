Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

