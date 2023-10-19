Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $82,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of VRSK opened at $238.13 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
