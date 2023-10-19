Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.