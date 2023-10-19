LPL Financial LLC Has $252.70 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $252,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.