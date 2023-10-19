LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $186,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

