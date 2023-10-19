Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $760.20.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $583.25 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $410.39 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

