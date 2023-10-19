WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

