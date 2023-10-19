Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

