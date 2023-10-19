Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

