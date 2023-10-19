Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

