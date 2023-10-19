Cambiar Investors LLC Has $40.88 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

