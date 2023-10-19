Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,840.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,877.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

