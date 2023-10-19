Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $345.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.