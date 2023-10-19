LPL Financial LLC Has $234.36 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $234,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.85 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

