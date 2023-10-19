Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $180.88 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

