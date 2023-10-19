ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $260,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.