LPL Financial LLC Buys 322,480 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.62% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $278,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,858,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,037,000 after acquiring an additional 417,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

