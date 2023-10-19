Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

