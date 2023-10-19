46,200 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 49.14%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

