MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Down 1.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $33.00. 94,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 120,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

