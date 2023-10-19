844,700 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.19% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 153,905 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

