Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

