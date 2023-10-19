Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.57 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

