Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,006 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $47,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $6,199,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

