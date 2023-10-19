Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 19,105 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $107.70 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

