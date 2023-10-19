ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 41,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

