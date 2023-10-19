Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,666 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Juniper Networks worth $37,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

