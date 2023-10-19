Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.35 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.63.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

