Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 42,654 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,654 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy worth $36,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

