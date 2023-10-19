Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.69 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

