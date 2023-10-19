United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of United Therapeutics worth $31,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.22.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,516,604. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.