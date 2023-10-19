The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hershey were worth $38,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $186.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.66.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

