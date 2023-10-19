Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.15-$13.65 EPS.

Pool Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $336.74 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.70.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

