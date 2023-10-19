Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $67.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.