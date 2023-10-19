Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $4,144,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

GRMN opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

