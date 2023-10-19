Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

