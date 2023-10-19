Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,577,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Sony Group stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.