Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $131.34 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TM. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

