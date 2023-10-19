Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.