Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3,215.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,765 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.4% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 276,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

