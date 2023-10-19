Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,454 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Avnet worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

