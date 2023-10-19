Real Matters (TSE:REA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$61.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.53 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.