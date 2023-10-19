East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
