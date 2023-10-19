Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.