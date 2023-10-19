ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.15

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 38726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday.

Get ADF Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRX

ADF Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of C$80.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.