Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $574.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.39 and its 200-day moving average is $532.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

View Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.